Man in custody after he attempts to kidnap 11-year-old Florida girl at bus stop, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in custody after he attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a bus stop in Escambia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said they arrested Jared Stanga, the 30-year-old is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault with a knife.

Simmons said Stanga has a criminal history, including sexual offenses with a child.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said the 30-year-old man pulled up to the girl waiting for the bus on Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

Video shows Stanga leave the vehicle armed with a knife and pick up the girl.

Investigators said the girl was able to break free from Stanga and get to her family safely.

Stanga is caught on video leaving the scene.

Before the attempted kidnapping, investigators said the girl was playing with blue slime.

When deputies found Stanga, he still had blue slime on him.

