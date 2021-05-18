Universal to open DreamWorks Destination character experience

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando said Tuesday that it’s set to debut an all-new experience dubbed DreamWorks Destination this spring.

The new experience will be located in the KidZone area of Universal Studios, just around the corner from the E.T. Adventure attraction.

[TRENDING: Joel Greenberg enters guilty plea | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]

Ad

“DreamWorks Destination will be a first-of-its-kind character experience where guests can interact with multiple beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation’s hit film franchises, Trolls, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and more – all in one festive location,” Universal officials said in a news release. “Catchy tunes from various DreamWorks movies will fill the air as guests enter a bright, colorful party atmosphere – all set against a nighttime sky inspired by the animation studio’s iconic opening sequence from its films.”

King Julien from Madagascar at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

The new experience will likely be taking over the former area of “A Day in the Park with Barney,” which recently closed after 25 years. Signage for the former show has also been removed in the area and around the theme park.

Universal said guests will connect with DreamWorks characters, grab some photos and even join the characters for an epic dance party.

Ad

Glitter Troll at Universal Studios Florida (WKMG)

Universal said DreamWorks Destination will open this spring and an exact opening date will be shared soon.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.