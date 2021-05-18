Cloudy icon
Disney stopping complimentary MagicBands for annual passholders

Passholders can continue to use current or newly purchased MagicBands

Landon McReynolds
, Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday in an email to its annual passholders that it would soon end the offering of complimentary MagicBands.

“We will no longer be offering complimentary MagicBands with Annual Pass purchases and renewals made August 16, 2021 and beyond. Annual Passholders will continue to receive a special discount on MagicBands purchased, with even more designs to choose from in the future,” Disney officials said.

Walt Disney World recently launched its new MagicMobile service.

The contactless service provides a new way to enter Walt Disney World theme parks by using eligible iPhones, Apple Watch or Google Pay enabled Android phones.

MagicMobile designs available in the MyDisneyExperience app (Walt Disney World)

“As part of this new service, guests can choose from several Disney-themed MagicMobile Pass designs in the My Disney Experience app—and coming soon be on the lookout for new exclusive designs featuring Orange Bird and Figment just for Annual Passholders.”

MagicBands were first introduced at Walt Disney World in 2013.

The sale of new annual passes is temporarily paused at Walt Disney World. Current Annual Passholders may still renew their pass.

