‘Absolutely beautiful:’ Disney Cast Members to receive new ‘EARidescent’ nametags

Cast Members Get a Touch of ‘EARidescence’ for The World’s Most Magical Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World cast members are getting a sneak peek at new name tags coming ahead of the resort’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney said the nametags will debut later this year, just in time for the Oct. 1 start of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

The 18-month event will feature a number of new experiences at each of the resort’s four theme parks and beyond.

“As we embark on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort, it’s only fitting that our cast members have a starring role,” Disney said on its blog. “Whether in costume or professionally dressed, nametags are an essential part of every cast member’s look and are worn over the heart with pride. The nametag will feature “EARidescence,” similar to the shimmering Beacons of Magic you heard about earlier this year.”

Disney said a team of graphic artists and costume designers spent more than a year developing the new nametag, testing a number of colors and printing techniques before completing the final design which was inspired by the 50th anniversary looks for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse as hosts of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney World)

The nametags will feature holographic gold foil that shines, along with royal blue lettering that matches the turrets of Cinderella Castle.

“Designing this nametag meant a lot because it allowed me to think of every single person who will be receiving one for the 50th anniversary celebration. Our team really wanted to create a special way to say, ‘Thank you!’ to the cast, as well as give them something to have as a reminder they were here for this special time in our history,” Brett Owens, a graphic designer with Disney Live Entertainment said on the blog.

Walt Disney World recently gave cast members a preview of the new tags.

Check out the video of their reaction below.

More details about the 50th anniversary celebration will be announced in the future.

