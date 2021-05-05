Best lunar eclipse in over 2 years happening later this month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anything you can do I can do better. On the heels of April’s full “Pink” supermoon, May’s full moon will also be super on the evening of the 25th.

A moon is considered super when it’s within 90% of perigee, which is how there can be multiple supermoons in a year.

This time around, however, the full moon will also be a part of the best lunar eclipse in the America’s in more than two years. For the western U.S., it will be a total eclipse, meaning the moon will be completely entrenched in the Earth’s shadow as Earth passes in between the sun and moon. This is when the moon turns “blood” red in totality.

Lunar Eclipse

In Central Florida, it will be a partial eclipse, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a spectacular sight.

“It’ll be a very dramatic sight because the moon will be setting for us while it’s still partially eclipsed,” said Dr. Yan Fernandez, a professor with the Department of Physics at the University of Central Florida. “We won’t see totality, but having the moon hanging above the horizon with a bite taken out of it is pretty neat to see.”

Maximum eclipse as seen from Central Florida. Moon will set before totality is reached. A total lunar eclipse will be seen from the western U.S.

How to see