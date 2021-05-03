Bill Nelson sworn in as NASA Administrator

Former Senator Bill Nelson, is ceremonially sworn-in as the 14th NASA Administrator by Vice President Kamala Harris, as his wife, Grace Nelson, holds their family Bible, and son, Bill Nelson Jr., third from left, and Nan Ellen Nelson, fourth from left, look on, Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Ceremonial Office in the Old Executive Office Building in Washington. A moon rock collected by astronaut John Young during the Apollo 16 mission was on display and former NASA Administrators Jim Bridenstine (virtually on laptop) and Charles Bolden, second from left, as well as Pam Melroy, current nominee for NASA Deputy Administrator, left, were also present. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first act as Chair of the National Space Council was swearing in Bill Nelson as the NASA Administrator Monday morning, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Nelson was surrounded by his wife and children and used a family bible for the swearing in ceremony.

Also in attendance was former NASA Administrator under Barack Obama, Charlie Bolden and Pam Melroy, the current nominee for Deputy NASA Administrator. Former administrator under Donald Trump, Jim Bridenstine attended virtually.

Nelson said he wanted both previous administrators there “to show the continuity and bipartisanship with which you run the nation’s space program, particularly NASA.”

Nelson took the oath next to a moon rock returned during Apollo 16.

“To have the President and Vice President have this kind of confidence in an old buddy from the Senate is indeed one of the high honors that anyone could have,” he said.