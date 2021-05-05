‘Shoot for the moon,’ Spaceflight was once a folk tale to this NASA engineer now supporting astronaut launches

Cuong Tran, 26, is an electrical engineer at NASA's Kennedy Space Center working on the commercial crew program. Here he is pictured before the SpaceX Demo-2 mission at launchpad 39A. (Image courtesy: NASA)

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – With a contagious smile and a dream job at NASA, 26-year-old Cuong Tran has a bright future but he wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the bravery of his family to leave their home in Vietnam and pursue a better life in the U.S.

Tran is an electrical engineer at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center working on the Commercial Crew Program where he supports SpaceX and Boeing missions sending astronauts to and from the International Space Station. It’s hard to believe now but not that long ago Tran wasn’t even considering a career in space because he didn’t know it was an option.

“This is the most exciting time for NASA in a decade,” Tran said. “And I am so grateful to join NASA during this time, especially with the future missions, from the Artemis program -- creating the opportunities for the people of color and women who are qualified for the job-- is going to be a very big inspiration for a lot of people from different race, gender, identity, and especially younger generations, more kids will have bigger dreams to become what they see on the TV.”

Ad

[MORE SPACE NEWS: SpaceX delivers 4 astronauts home to Earth with splashdown by moonlight]

Born and raised in Vietnam, Tran moved with his mother and younger brother to the U.S. when he was 14 years old.

“We moved here with nothing, we left everything behind,” he said. “So there was a very big risk that we took.”

When the family first arrived, Tran said they moved around a lot and he was focused on learning English and adapting to American culture.

“I was always trying to help my mom, working part time helped my mom out to put food on the table,” Tran said of those first years. “We were constantly moving to different cities, and I had to change to different schools, and was always falling behind.”

Ad

Ad