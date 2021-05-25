WATCH LIVE: Black Hawk helicopter crashes into marsh near Leesburg airport during training exercise

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Black Hawk helicopter crashed into a marsh near the Leesburg airport during a training exercise on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said four people were on board the Sikorsky UH-60 firefighting helicopter when it crashed around 4 p.m.

Black Hawk helicopters are widely used by the U.S. military and 28 other counties, according to Lockheed Martin, the aircraft manufacture.

A photo from the Leesburg Fire Rescue shows black smoke coming up from a wooded area at the airport.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.