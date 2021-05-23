Florida groomer accused of abusing service dog to be sentenced

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A former dog groomer accused of violently abusing a service dog during a grooming appointment in 2019 is expected to be back in court for a sentencing hearing.

According to court documents, James Suthann is expected to face a judge on Monday.

[TRENDING: 80 girls’ yearbook photos edited by Florida high school employee | Nearly naked Fla. woman leads police on chase | Toddler accidentally shoots 2-year-old in Polk County ]

Ad

This comes more than two years after the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released video showing what Sheriff Wayne Ivey said was one of the worst acts of animal cruelty he had ever seen.

“If you hurt an animal in our community, you’re going to jail and if I can, I’m going to be the one who walks you in. There is absolutely no need for what happened,” Ivey said during a news conference in February 2019.

Investigators said the incident happened at Groomingdale’s Pet Spa on February 6, 2019. Deputies said Suthann was bathing TT, a German shepherd service dog.

Investigators said Suthann was angry TT wouldn’t stand still, so he grabbed her tail as she rolled over. Deputies said her tail was still in his hand and he broke it. Her tail was later amputated.

News 6 spoke to TT’s owner, Satellite Beach disabled veteran Rick McGuire after the arrest was made.

“When we got her back home, she wouldn’t’ come to us. She wouldn’t do anything, so we went to the emergency hospital, and they told us the bad news. It was just horrible,” McGuire said.

Ad

McGuire said at the time TT recovered from her surgery.

“She’s able to run around and not have the cone of shame on her head that she’s going everywhere with,” he said.

The now 41-year-old former dog groomer was charged with one count of third-degree animal cruelty. According to court documents, he pleaded no contest to the charge earlier this month.

Suthann is set to learn his fate during a sentencing hearing on Monday at 9 a.m.

News 6 reached out to Suthann’s attorney for comment, but we have not heard back.