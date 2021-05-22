Toddler finds gun hidden in couch, shoots 2-year-old sister in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by her 3-year-old brother Friday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference that three men were together watching a NBA playoff game when they heard a gunshot just before midnight.

“He was a baby playing with what he thought was some sort of toy,” the sheriff said.

Judd said one of the men brought his gun to the watch party and stuffed it in the couch cushions ”to keep it away from the children.” He said the people rushed to the hospital and on the way, their vehicle was involved in a crash.

“It’s just a blessing because it was a significant crash that they all didn’t suffer more injuries,” he said.

Judd said the hospital determined the girl was shot in the chest and in critical condition.