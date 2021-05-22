Subtropical storm Ana becomes first named storm of 2021 hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the seventh straight year, a system has developed in the Atlantic basin prior to the official start of hurricane season.

Subtropical storm Ana is not a threat to Florida or the U.S. It is expected to be a short-lived system as it meanders around Bermuda. Ana is expected to turn northeastward and move into a more hostile environment Sunday.

There is the official 5 a.m. advisory on Ana. Not a threat and will weaken! pic.twitter.com/lqBDK5PfM3 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) May 22, 2021

A subtropical storm is a hybrid system that is part tropical, part non-tropical. Tropical systems get their energy from warm ocean waters whereas non-tropical systems are made up of fronts.

Because of this run of pre-season systems, there have been discussions on moving the start of hurricane season to May 15. As it stands now, the start of hurricane season is June 1.

2021 marks the first year that the National Hurricane Center began its daily Tropical Weather Outlook. In previous years their outlooks were only issued prior to the start of hurricane season if there was an area of disturbed weather.

Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual season outlook for the 2021 hurricane season. It called for another active season.

If you have any questions on hurricane season, submit them here. You may see them answered on News 6 during our hurricane special June 1 from 7-8 p.m.