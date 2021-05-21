Partly Cloudy icon
Traffic Alert: Brush fire closes parts of Interstate 95 in Brevard County

Northbound, southbound closed in different spots

Thomas Mates
, Digital storyteller

brush fire
Brevard County
Interstate 95
I-95
FHP diverts traffic on I-95 due to brush fire smoke Friday, May 21.
FHP diverts traffic on I-95 due to brush fire smoke Friday, May 21.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parts of Interstate 95 are closed in Brevard County as crews respond to a brush fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said in a tweet that I-95 south is closed at Malabar Road in Brevard County.

The southbound closure is happening around mile marker 173, just north of Eastern Florida State College’s Palm Bay campus. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office officials tweeted the interstate is closed northbound near mile marker 156 due to blowing smoke.

The fire itself is actually in Indian River County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route. The Fellsmere Police Department said the fire is estimated to be at least 150 acres in size.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

