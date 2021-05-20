Why has it been so windy in Central Florida all week? Here’s the answer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hold on to your hat! The wind at times this week has felt like we’ve been dealing with a tropical storm but that is not the case.

These were the strongest wind gusts Thursday:

Peak wind gusts Thursday

The reason for the persistent and at times strong wind is a result of a big area of high pressure parked over the Carolinas.

Mean Sea Level Pressure

This is creating a tight pressure gradient, a sharp change in pressure over a relatively short distance, creating strong, easterly winds in Florida. Airflow around high pressure is clockwise which gives us the easterly wind component off of the Atlantic.

Winds will remain gusty through Saturday.

Forecast wind gusts Friday

The breeze will back off a little, but it will remain breezy at times through the middle of next week.