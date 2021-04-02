ASK A NEWS 6 METEOROLOGIST: Submit your hurricane-related questions here

ORLANDO, Fla. – Each year, News 6 organizes a hurricane special and publishes stories with information you need to know to prepare for storm season to ClickOrlando.com’s hurricane page.

[DOWNLOAD: News 6 Hurricane Preparedness Checklist]

This year, we want to make sure we’re touching on any and every hurricane-related concern you may have. Are you a first-time homeowner? New to Central Florida and have yet to experience a powerful hurricane? What about prepping your pets for a storm? Worried the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may change how Florida prepares for and responds to disasters?

Use the form below to submit any questions you have about preparing for hurricane season, what to do during a storm and how to recover after one hits. We’ll pass along appropriate questions to our team of meteorologists or other experts who may be able to answer them.

Ad

After you submit your question, be sure to tune in to our live chat at ClickOrlando.com/hurricane starting at 7 p.m. on June 1 to see if it’s answered.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane now through the end of the season for a list of county-by-county resources and other tips to prepare for a storm.