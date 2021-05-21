Eyes now on 2 systems as hurricane season approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two areas of low pressure that are a concern in the tropics.

As of Friday morning, one area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico was moving closer to Texas. It has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development before this disturbance moves inland over the northwestern Gulf Coast later in the night.

It will bring lots of rain to southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana during the next few days.

We are also watching a non-tropical low about 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

This low will stay away from the U.S., but it has an 80% chance of development over the next two days.

If this system gets a name, it would Ana, the first name of the 2021 hurricane season.

