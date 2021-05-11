4-year-old injured after accidentally firing gun at Orlando apartments, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting, according to Orlando police.

Officers said the shooting took place Tuesday morning at the Nassau Bay Apartments on North Orange Blossom Trail. According to police, the child picked up the firearm and accidentally discharged it.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for an injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

It’s unclear how the child was able to access the gun or if anyone will face charges in connection with the shooting.