Woman hit child with her car while trying to run over group of people, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police arrested a woman after they say she tried to run over a group of people after a fight but instead hit a child with her car.

Terasha Frost, 21, was arrested Tuesday and remains locked up without bond in Volusia County.

Police said Frost got into a fight when she and another woman were confronted by six people. It started as a shouting match but got physical, according to the arrest report.

After the fight broke up, police said Frost got back into her car, driving it over two lawns trying to hit the people with whom she had been fighting. That’s when the child was hit, records show. The other people Frost was aiming for started banging on her car and she drove off, police said.

Frost returned to the scene and was arrested, according to the report. The other woman with Frost told police the fight had started days prior when one of the women involved tried to hit Frost over a man.

The child had been taken to the hospital before police arrived on scene, according to the report, and suffered some scrapes and bruises.

Frost faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

