Here’s how to check out the crazy cool supermoon eclipse in Florida

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 file photo, the Earth's shadow falls across the full moon seen above Brighton, southeast England. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for a cosmic show. This super blood moon will be visible Wednesday, May 26, 2021 across the Pacific _ offering the best viewing _ as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a supermoon eclipse!

Be sure to set an alarm for early Wednesday so you don’t miss the lunar eclipse, which will only be partial in Florida but is still expected to provide a spectacular sight.

The event begins before 6 a.m., with the supermoon being eclipsed by the Earth’s shadow at 6:30 a.m. A moon is considered super when it’s within 90% of perigee, which is how there can be multiple supermoons in a year.

The eclipse will be the best lunar eclipse in the Americas in more than two years. For the western U.S., it will be a total eclipse, meaning the moon will be completely entrenched in the Earth’s shadow as Earth passes in between the sun and moon, which will turn “blood” red in totality.

“Hawaii has the best seat in the house and then short of that will be California and the Pacific Northwest,” said NASA’s Noah Petro, project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. New Zealand and Australia also will have prime viewing.

In Central Florida, it will be a partial eclipse.

“It’ll be a very dramatic sight because the moon will be setting for us while it’s still partially eclipsed,” said Dr. Yan Fernandez, a professor with the Department of Physics at the University of Central Florida. “We won’t see totality, but having the moon hanging above the horizon with a bite taken out of it is pretty neat to see.”

Since the eclipse will be happening low on the horizon, it’s best to get away from buildings and trees so your view won’t be obstructed.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon.

How to see the partial lunar eclipse

When: Wednesday, May 26

Start: 5:44 a.m. EDT

Max eclipse: 6:30 a.m.

Moonset: 6:33 a.m.

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.