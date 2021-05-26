ICON Park’s new record-setting attractions begin to go vertical

ORLANDO, Fla. – Construction crews at ICON Park are making significant progress on two all-new attractions set to open later this year.

Nearly four months ago, officials with Orange County, VisitOrlando and ICON Park broke ground on the ICON Park Drop Tower and the ICON Park Slingshot.

On Wednesday, News 6 visited the construction site along International Drive to see the structures for the new attractions, which have now went vertical.

The ICON Park Drop Tower will stand at 430 feet lifting 30 riders up to see the beautiful sites, including International Drive. It will then tilt forward 30 degrees and drop riders in a 400-foot free fall at speeds of over 75 mph, officials explained.

Sitting right next to the drop tower will be the ICON Park Slingshot. Officials said the ride will reach 300 feet and will launch two riders out of an “exploding volcano” to approximately 450 feet into the sky at more than 100 mph.

The bottom pieces to the ICON Park Slingshot have been lowed into a pit of rebar and officials said early Friday morning crews are expected to pour the foundation. Construction crews on Wednesday were working on the area where the Drop Tower would be built. The four corners of the drop tower attraction have taken shape.

The new attractions are scheduled to open in December, just in time for the holidays.

The Slingshot Group of Companies is bringing the new thrills to Orlando.

ICON Park said the company is also working on another slingshot attraction at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

Groundwork underway for new slingshot attraction at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando. (Wellons Communications)

Foundation work is already underway and officials said it’s scheduled to open this November.

