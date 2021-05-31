Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition announces attraction now open daily

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is Now Open Daily

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition announced the Orlando attraction is expanding operations and will now be open daily.

The attraction is located along International Drive and allows guests to step back in time to 1912 to see more than 300 artifacts and historical items, a full-scale room replica and the “Little Big Piece,” a 3-ton section of the original ship’s hull.

Guests will also get the chance to walk through galleries featuring the Grand Staircase, First Class Parlor Suite, Verandah Café, and more.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is Now Open Daily

Florida residents receive $5 off an adult ticket when showing their ID.

The exhibit will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last entry starting at 7 p.m. Additionally, officials said the Ship of Dreams guided tour will once again be offered during the week at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The announcement comes on the same day as the famous ship’s 110th anniversary of its launch on May 31, 1911.

On April 10, 1912, the Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage. On April 14, more than 1,500 people were killed after the ship hit and iceberg and sank.

Officials said while coronavirus restrictions and mandates are being eased across Central Florida, for the safety of their employees and guests, the exhibit will continue to abide by a number of health and safety guidelines.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is Now Open Daily

These protocols include temperature screenings for employees, social distancing, facial coverings and increased cleanings and sanitation stations.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit and to purchase tickets.

