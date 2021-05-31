Fatal crash investigated on Florida Turnpike near SR-528 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash that blocked the Florida Turnpike in Orange County is under investigation.

The wreck was reported Monday morning in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near State Road 528.

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed in the area, and drivers were forced to exit onto I-4. One southbound lane of the Turnpike reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Details about the crash have not been released.

