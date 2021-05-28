Walt Disney World releases commercial for 50th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World on Friday released a commercial showing off the magic that awaits for its 50th anniversary celebration.

[TRENDING: Why a son was ticketed for accidentally running over his dad | Residents on secret ‘difficult list’ | Who’s getting pulled over in Fla.?]

“In the commercial, Disney magic lives in a secret room tucked away inside Cinderella Castle,” Disney officials described on its blog. “There’s so much magic in this room, it can’t be contained and is ready to burst through! Along with an EARidescent magic-filled ’50th Anniversary’ cabinet, this special room also contains a variety of artifacts from beloved Disney stories, characters and attractions.”

Ad

Check out the commercial below.

Disney officials said the commercial features several Easter eggs, which can be spotted in the magic room. Things include Peter Pan’s hat, Cinderella’s glass slipper, the Enchanted Rose from “Beauty and the Beast” and Remy’s chef’s hat from Ratatouille.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

Click here to learn more about the 18-month long celebratory event.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.