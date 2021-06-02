Disney shares new details about ‘BOO BASH’ event at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared new details Wednesday about its new Halloween event coming to Magic Kingdom theme park, “Disney After Hours BOO BASH.”

The event begins Aug. 10 and will run through Halloween night. Disney said tickets for the three-hour event will go on sale June 15 and can be purchased online.

Tickets start at $129, plus tax for August and September nights and $159, plus tax for October nights, and $199, plus tax for Halloween night. Disney annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can take advantage of a $10 discount for event nights in August and September.

Disney announced details about some of the entertainment for the event.

Guests will see Halloween-themed cavalcades which include Mickey’s Happy Halloween Cavalcade, the Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade, Jack’s Nightmare Cavalcade and the Maleficent fire-breathing dragon.

Disney officials said select complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, along with select beverages, are included in the cost of the event. Some new food and beverage offerings will be available including the apple-cider inspired Apple Ginger Dale frozen drink, and the all-new Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake.

Guests will also see performances by the Cadaver Dans and treat stops with plenty of candy.

The all-new Halloween event will be taking place during the resort‘s 50th anniversary celebration. Disney said decorations on Main Street, U.S.A., will receive a magical transformation. Walt Disney Imagineering and the Walt Disney World Resort Holiday Services team, will blend a fall look with the enchanting story of Cinderella by creating special pumpkin coach decorations.

Walt Disney World’s former Halloween event was called “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”

The popular Halloween event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, along with several other popular holiday festivities.

“Disney After Hours BOO BASH” tickets will grant admission to Magic Kingdom Park as early as 7 p.m. without the need of a day park ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation, giving a guest time to enjoy even more of their favorite attractions.

Guests of all ages can dress in costume for the occasion and grab candy at stops around the theme park. Disney said costume masks are not permitted for adults, but they can only be worn by children younger than 14.

Walt Disney World plans to share more information about “Disney After Hours BOO BASH” as it becomes available.

