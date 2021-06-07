Legoland Florida starting all-new LEGO VIDIYO music festival

WINTER HAVEN, Fla – Legoland Florida Resort said Monday that it will begin its all-new, family-friendly music festival LEGO VIDIYO during Labor Day weekend.

Beginning Sept. 4, guests will experience a vibrant, interactive music festival that will feature “dance-off” parties, interactive games and pop-up performances. Officials said colorful photo opportunities will include larger-than-life scenes, and guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite music artist to win prizes.

DJ L.L.A.M.A, the musical superstar behind LEGO VIDIYO, will headline the music fest with two performances on each of the three event days on a specially themed stage. Families will also get the opportunity to create and produce their own music video content.

LEGO VIDIYO is described as a playful and innovative music video maker experience designed for children, aimed at celebrating and expanding their creativity and shared passion for music.

The festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be free with park admission.

LEGO VIDIYO joins Legoland Florida’s yearlong birthday celebration, which includes new events, attractions and shows.

