Disney shows off new ‘trapped’ characters at Jungle Cruise

Disney Imagineers install new characters at the Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom June 3, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers on Friday showed off the new characters in the retheming of the Jungle Cruise inside Magic Kingdom.

Disney first shared details about the changes coming to the attraction in January. Officials said some of the enhancements will include a new inclusive story, characters and wildlife and, of course, new jokes told by skippers on board the river tour boats.

Disney said one of the new “trapped safari” characters include Felix Penchman XIII, a Skipper who led an expedition up a tree to avoid a rhino and other wildlife.

New characters installed at Disney's Jungle Cruise attraction at Magic Kingdom (waltdisneyimagineering/Instagram)

In April, Disney shared the news that the classic character Trader Sam would soon be running the attraction’s themed lost-and-found location near the end of the ride. The new scenes are one of several that are interconnected and build on the original story and humor of the Jungle Cruise.

Disney Imagineers said the attraction would remain open as the changes are made, and they would share details as progress is made.

Guests at Disneyland will see the same changes when the attraction reopens to guests on July 16.

