New ice cream shop opens at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort

ORLANDO, Fla – Guests visiting or staying at Disney’s BoardWalk resort now have a new spot for a sweet treat.

Boardwalk Ice Cream shop now open between ESPN club and Boardwalk Bakery (McReynolds)

Just weeks ago, Walt Disney World quietly opened the new BoardWalk Ice Cream shop at the former location of Ample Hills Creamery.

The new shop offers an ocean twist on the classic ice cream cone offering desserts including the Surf’s Up Sundae, the Snickers-flavored Shoreside Sundae and the Thundering Surf Peanut Butter and Chocolate Sundae.

Thundering Surf Peanut Butter and chocolate sundae on the left, Surfs Up Sundae on the right (McReynolds)

Disney said on its website the desserts are all inspired by the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, which is located across Crescent Lake at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

Click here to see the full menu at BoardWalk Ice Cream.

