Universal Orlando drops outdoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated employees

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is dropping its outdoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated employees starting Saturday.

The resort said its fully vaccinated employees can go without a mask outdoors and in specified indoor settings with some exceptions.

Fully vaccinated team members in indoor or outdoor backstage areas can also go without a mask with some exceptions. All employees who are in an indoor onstage setting will continue to be required to wear a facial covering, according to the parks.

When Universal Orlando lifted its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests one week ago following the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the resort kept the requirement for its employees “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a spokesperson.

Prior to dropping the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests, the parks already removed its requirement for masks outdoors for all guests. At the time, masks were required in all indoor locations, including restaurants and attractions.

It’s unknown at this point when the parks will return to full capacity.

“We always manage attendance to provide a safe and enjoyable guest experience, but plan to return to pre-COVID attendance levels as staffing and operational conditions allow,” a spokesperson told News 6.