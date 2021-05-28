Universal Orlando will no longer require masks indoors for fully vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fully vaccinated guests at Universal Orlando will no longer be required to wear masks indoors starting Saturday, according to the resort.

Officials said there will be no proof of vaccination required though they “expect our guests to comply” and guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing masks in indoor spaces.

The safety guidelines in place at Universal also say guests are encouraged to continue keeping “a safe distance” between others.

Mask use outdoors was lifted two weeks ago based on the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the time, masks were required in all indoor locations, including restaurants and attractions.

The resort also phased out temperature screenings earlier this month at park entrances.

Sanitization efforts will continue throughout the parks. For more information on guidelines, click here.