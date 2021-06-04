SeaWorld Orlando announces first-ever Howl-O-Scream event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to hear the siren’s call and screams.

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that it’s bringing the all-new Howl-O-Scream event to the theme park this fall.

During a media event Friday afternoon, officials shocked the crowd by making the big announcement during a presentation. The terrifying Halloween event will feature heart-pounding haunted houses, scare zones and roaming haunts, incredible food and drink offerings and high-energy stage shows.

In addition to the scares, guests will also get the chance to scream on SeaWorld Orlando’s popular roller coasters and try some drinks at bars.

SeaWorld’s other park, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, has been scaring up fun with its own Howl-O-Scream event for several years now. Busch Gardens announced details about its Howl-O-Scream event earlier this week.

The separately ticketed Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando will take place on 27 nights beginning Sept. 10 and running through Halloween night.

In addition to Howl-O-Scream, SeaWorld Orlando will once again offer its popular Halloween Spooktacular during the day, which has trick-or-treating for kids of all ages.

“Adding Howl-O-Scream to the calendar provides the missing element of a fright-filled Halloween event that we know our guests will welcome. With this addition, we become the only theme park in Orlando to offer both a daytime family-friendly Halloween and a nighttime horror Halloween for thrill seekers,” said SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller. “We are very excited to announce Howl-O-Scream today and look forward to sharing all of the amazing details of the event over the next few months.”

Tickets for Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando are now on sale with exclusive discounts for annual pass members.

