Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream returns with new thrills

Tampa’s premier Halloween event returns earlier than ever for 28 killer nights with scare zones and haunted houses, including two ALL-NEW houses.

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced new details Wednesday about its upcoming 2021 Howl-O-Scream event.

The separately ticketed Halloween haunt will include horrifying scare zones and haunted houses that will be scattered throughout the 335-acre theme park.

“Park guests will find nowhere to hide as zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and more stalk their prey throughout eight scare zones while unpredictable roaming hordes lurk in the darkness,” officials said in a news release. “Beyond the haunts, killer entertainment can be found on stage with ‘Fiends!,’ returning to the Festival Field, and last year’s best-kept-secret, ‘The Rolling Bones,’ performing electrifying rock covers at Dragon Fire Grill.”

ah, it feels good to be home… the screams start earlier than ever on september 10. grab your tickets now for the lowest prices of the year at https://t.co/dqkkR8zyXr pic.twitter.com/JmAcRBscz1 — Howl-O-Scream (@howloscream) June 2, 2021

The event will feature five haunted houses, including two that are all-new, along with eight hair-raising scare zones.

On Tuesday, the Howl-O-Scream Twitter came to life, showing a video of a hand appearing from the darkness. The post sparked a lot of attention and excitement among fans. Last year, officials had to modify the event with new health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

Howl-O-Scream will begin earlier than ever this year, running on select dates beginning Sept. 10 through Halloween night.

