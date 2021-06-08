Disney releases details about upcoming Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

Global Marketplace: Australia - Embark on a culinary journey Down Under as you sample popular Australian dishes.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has released new details about the upcoming Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

The festival begins July 15 and will allow guests to try delicious food and drinks, see live entertainment, participate in family activities and more.

A number of fan-favorite Global Marketplaces will return to the festival, including Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada, Appleseed Orchard and Greece. This year’s festival includes new Global Marketplace concepts, including the Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience, Lobster Landing, The Noodle Exchange, Kenya, The Swanky Saucy Swine and the Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina.

Most of the Marketplaces, or food booths, will open with the festival this summer, but some others will open in the fall.

Disney plans to share the full menus of each of the Global Marketplaces in the future.

Disney’s popular Eat To The Beat concert series will not be returning this year.

Jammin’ Gardeners (Canada Mill Stage) Tap your feet to the syncopated sounds of the funkiest gardeners around (Walt Disney World)

Disney said the 2021 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival opens with America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare, a live music concert series presented Friday through Monday evenings. Other live entertainment includes JAMMin’ Chefs, Mariachi Cobre and the Voices of Liberty at America Gardens Theatre.

Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak Scavenger Hunt (Walt Disney World)

The theme park will offer its Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt this year.

Families who purchase a map from festival merchandise locations can search for Remy, the famous chef, as he is placed throughout the park during the festival. Those who find all the hidden statuettes and return the map will receive a surprise.

Guests can also take part in Emile’s Fromage Montage. Anyone who purchases five cheese dishes featured in the festival passport will receive a specialty prize unique to the festival.

