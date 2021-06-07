Cloudy icon
Local News

Woman slain, child critically injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex

Double shooting reported at Wellesley Apartments near Orlando

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Orange County
Crime
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old woman was slain and a child was critically injured late Sunday in a shooting at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported at 11:38 p.m. at the Wellesley Apartments off Good Homes Road near Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the victims and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The suspected shooter, known to both victims, is on the run, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details have been released.

