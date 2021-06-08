Busch Gardens’ nighttime spectacular ‘Spark!’ to launch every night

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced Tuesday that its explosive nighttime show, Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular, will soon play nightly due to popular demand.

“As the biggest and brightest show ever to light the park’s sky, ‘Spark!’ features an explosive array of fireworks and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officials said.

The nighttime show is all part of the theme park’s “Summer Nights” festival.

The event allows guests with reservations to enjoy the park’s thrilling attractions, all-new live shows, open-air block parties and delicious food offerings.

“Spark!” can now be enjoyed every night starting Friday, June 11 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

For more information on the park’s “Summer Nights” or tickets, click here.

