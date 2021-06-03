ICON Park set to open new Build-A-Bear workshop

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is set to to open a brand-new Build-A-Bear workshop beginning this weekend.

The new 1,360-square-foot location will give guests the opportunity to make a variety of furry friends, from their favorite movie character to their adored pet.

“We’re so excited to be opening our doors at ICON Park and bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to this incredible destination,” said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations Officer of Build-A-Bear. “We know that the Build-A-Bear experience has the power to add a little more heart to life, and we can’t wait to do so in a place as fun and unique as ICON Park.”

ICON Park officials said this workshop will include the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, including the iconic heart ceremony, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids and adults alike.

“Build-A-Bear is an iconic national brand and we’re excited to add it to our premier mix of restaurants, attractions and shops,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, President and CEO of ICON Park. “We can’t wait to bring such a beloved brand to the Orlando Entertainment District and give families the opportunity to make special memories together.”

The new business will open to families on June 8.

ICON Park is home to a number of shopping, dining and attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Orlando StarFlyer, Museum of Illusions and the recently opened, In The Game ICON Park. Officials are currently constructing the world’s tallest slingshot and drop tower attractions.

Click here to learn more about ICON Park.

