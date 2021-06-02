‘Shots fired:’ Body camera video shows sergeant hiding behind tree as juvenile runaways open fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video on Wednesday showing a sergeant hiding behind a tree as two juvenile suspects fired at him with a pistol, a shotgun and an AK-47, according to the sheriff.

The video does not include the moment deputies shot 14-year-old Nicole Jackson as she reportedly walked out of the garage of a home on Enterprise Osteen Road with a shotgun in her hand, leveling it at deputies.

Jackson and 12-year-old Travis O’Brien are accused of running away from a foster home facility, breaking into a stranger’s home and using guns they found inside to fire at deputies Tuesday evening.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies showed great restraint by not returning fire even as they were ambushed multiple times throughout the ordeal.

“They took multiple multiple rounds... And I know for a fact one banana clip was empty from the AK-47. I know from the radio transmissions that a 12-year-old opened fire on us. I know that the 14-year-old opened fire on us with a shotgun and then walked out and threatened one of my sergeants and told him she was going to kill him. And we didn’t return fire. But after she came out of the garage, hey, there was nothing left that we could do. We had to do (what) we had to do,” Chitwood said.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

The nine-minute video starts with Sgt. Donnie Maxwell using a tree as cover as he looks toward the pool deck area of the home. A loud bang is heard then immediately someone on the radio says, “shots fired.”

“Standby. It appears the female has a long gun pointed toward me, I have to hold my cover. Standby,” Maxwell said. “It’s either a shotgun or a long gun the female has in her hand. The juvenile male looks like he has something in his hand as well.”

Seconds later, five gunshots are heard coming from the home.

“Shooting out the window in my direction, standby,” Maxwell said.

As soon as he finished that radio transmission, at least a dozen more shots are heard.

News 6 is going through the body camera video now and will have more updates to this story. The sheriff is also expected to discuss the findings at 4 p.m. His news conference will be streamed at the top of this story.