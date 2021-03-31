Children’s home security guard ‘fighting for his life’ after teen attacks him, Volusia County sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A security guard for a children’s home is fighting for his life after a teenager attacked him during patrol, according to the Volusia County sheriff.

The guard was working at Florida United Methodist Children’s Home when he was punched in the head multiple times in an altercation with a 14-year-old boy, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post.

Chitwood said deputies have arrested the juvenile suspect and he is in custody. He’s facing an aggravated battery charge.

“We will share more details soon but right now I ask for everyone to keep this officer and his family in your prayers,” Chitwood said.