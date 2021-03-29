Suspects identified in attempted motel burglary, Volusia County deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies say they now know the names of the man and woman who tried to break into a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, resulting in the male suspect getting shot in the buttocks.

Investigators said Monday they are looking for Jonathan Charapta, 32, and Cheyanne Lynn Daigle, 23.

[TRENDING: SpaceX aims to fly -- and avoid explosion | 4-year-old among 3 dead in I-95 crash | Thief pup gets new home]

The pair tried to break into an occupied room at a Motel 6 on West International Speedway Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to deputies. The pair were trying to enter the room through a window and woke up the occupant who responded by firing a gun at them, hitting Charapta in the backside, records show.

Ad

Deputies said the pair took off toward the Tomoka Farms Road area. Detectives released surveillance pictures Saturday that they say show the suspects.

The two photos on the left show the man deputies say was shot during an attempted break in at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach. The woman on the right is also sought. (WKMG 2021)

Both remain on the run. Anyone with information about where the pair may be is asked to call 911 regarding VSO case # 21-5697 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.