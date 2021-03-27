Shots fired during Daytona Beach motel break in, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people tried to break into a Motel 6 room overnight into Saturday and the occupant shot at them, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office public information office Andrew Grant said in an email two people attempted to break into an occupied Motel 6 room in Daytona Beach and the person inside fired at them.

It appears one of the individuals was shot by the occupant, Grant said.

The persons behind the attempted break-in have not been located. Deputies are attempting to find both of them.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates on this developing story.

