Peeps Pepsi is now a thing

New drink won’t be sold; beverage will be given away in contest

CNN Newsource

Pepsi announced a collaboration with Peeps called PEPSI x PEEPS. (PepsiCo)

Now you can eat Peeps and drink them, too.

Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up for a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.

The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of Peeps.

But you can’t buy this new flavor. Pepsi is giving away 3,000 packages of it through a contest.

All you have to do is post your favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #hangingwithmypeeps and tag Pepsi.

Winners will receive a three-pack of mini cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue colors.

Pepsi says the new flavor could eventually be sold publicly if there’s demand for it.

Copyright 2021 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.