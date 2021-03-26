Peeps Pepsi is now a thing

Now you can eat Peeps and drink them, too.

Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up for a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.

The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of Peeps.

Pepsi announced a collaboration with Peeps called PEPSI x PEEPS. (PepsiCo)

But you can’t buy this new flavor. Pepsi is giving away 3,000 packages of it through a contest.

All you have to do is post your favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #hangingwithmypeeps and tag Pepsi.

Winners will receive a three-pack of mini cans in bright yellow, pink, and blue colors.

Pepsi says the new flavor could eventually be sold publicly if there’s demand for it.