Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to everyone who shows COVID-19 vaccination card

Krispy Kreme is sweetening its support of people who are choosing to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19 with free doughnuts.

Starting March 22, any guest who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme in the U.S. will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. The deal lasts through the remainder of 2021.

To help support health care workers and volunteers at vaccination sites, Krispy Kreme will be delivering free doughnuts to select sites throughout the country in the coming weeks.

In support of its team members, Krispy Kreme officials said it will offer its employees up to four hours of paid time off each to assist in them receiving the vaccination.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.

On Saturdays and Sundays from March 27 to May 23, Krispy Kreme will run “Be Sweet Weekends,” when guests who purchase any dozen will get an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” for $1 to share with a friend or neighbor. The “Be Sweet Dozen” includes the Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut.

And that’s not all, every Monday between March 29 and May 24, Krispy Kreme will give each customer one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary.

For more information visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/sweetsupport.