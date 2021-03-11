Orlando frog wants to be this year’s Cadbury Bunny. Here’s how to vote.

Betty the treefrog is in the running for this year's Cadbury bunny.

Every year, Cadbury puts a call out to pet parents to find a new star for its yearly Cadbury Bunny commercial that comes out each Easter.

Not only does the pet get to be in a commercial but they also get $5,000.

In the running this year is one of Orlando’s own: a treefrog named Betty.

Betty’s owner said on the Cadbury website, “Betty is an Australian White’s Treefrog. I know she would look great on TV because, as you can see, she is very photogenic! She would be an amazing Cadbury Bunny if you gave her the chance.”

In a video submitted by Betty’s owner, you can see her sitting pretty with a hat that has bunny ears on it. Betty can also be seen jumping all over a miniature Easter basket of eggs and some Cadbury chocolate eggs of course.

“Betty knows what it’s like to be different and she’d love to get the chance to show everyone that our differences are what make us who we are and they are something to be proud of,” the video narrator said.

Her owner describes her typical day as mostly sleeping in a jar during the day. Her nights are spent snacking, exercising, relaxing in her water bowl and socializing with friends before returning to her bed when the sun comes back out.

Even though Betty is a pro at rocking her hat with bunny ears for the camera, she has some stiff competition going up against an alpaca, Golden Retriever, goat, donkey, Great Dane, mini horse, cat and more.

The final round of voting ends March 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To vote for your favorite, click here.