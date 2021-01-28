Kraft launches candy-flavored mac and cheese for Valentine’s Day

There’s not a doubt in this world that when Saint Valentine inspired Valentine’s Day he had this in mind. Pink mac and cheese that is flavored like candy.

Who knew it would take centuries to reach this culinary masterpiece, but we’re finally here.

Kraft-Heinz is releasing this ultra-romantic dish, which is sure to fire up any relationship just in time for the day made for lovers.

But there’s a catch: You can’t buy it.

If you want to prove your Romeo mettle, you have to register on candykraftmacandcheese.com and hope to win one of only 1,000 boxes the company is giving away.

So, the million-dollar question is: How in the world did they make it pink?

Kraft-Heinz says it’s from beetroot and carrots.

The company also says the rosy sauce contains hints of fructose, vanilla and other natural flavors.

Let’s just hope you don’t have to chase it with another pink elixir to soothe your troubled solar plexus.