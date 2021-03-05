Cool drone video shows blacktip shark migration off Singer Island

You know sharks are always in the water off Florida beaches, but sometimes you might not know just how many are out there.

Paul Dabill was out flying his drone on Wednesday and spotted what no beachgoer wants to hear: sharks.

[TRENDING: Florida expands vaccine eligibility to some teachers, first responders | Starlink launch delayed | 1 year since Florida’s first COVID-19 case]

Ad

Just off the coast of Singer Island in Palm Beach County, Florida, hundreds of blacktip sharks can be seen from the drone.

According to Dabill, they were migrating blacktip sharks.

Hopefully, you won’t think about this video the next time you go take a dip at a Florida beach.