Shining discovery: Glow-in-the-dark sharks found off New Zealand

NEW ZEALAND – Scientists have made a shining discovery in the waters off New Zealand.

Researchers have identified three species of sharks that glow in the dark.

The study, conducted by researchers in Belgium, was published in the journal “Frontier of Marine Science.” Scientists say it’s the first time bioluminescence has been observed in sharks.

Experts say one species observed, the kitefin shark, is believed to be the largest vertebrate able to produce light.

However, don’t expect to see one of the glowing sharks in person. Scientists say they usually stay about 1,000 feet below the surface of the ocean.