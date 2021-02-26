Dead baby shark makes TSA’s top 10 catches of 2020 list

A dead baby shark in a jar made the TSA’s list of top 10 catches of 2020.

Coming in at number six, someone tried to go through a security checkpoint at the international airport in Syracuse, New York with this deceased baby shark.

It turns out the TSA had a problem with the liquid chemical preservative it was in. It considers it a hazardous material.

According to the TSA, you can travel with a live fish, but it must be in water.

Other items on the top 10 list: a slingshot, a book holding concealed knives, an assault rifle, marijuana stashed in a shampoo bottle, and a handmade solar panel with explosive potential.

Number one was a bit unusual. Two TSA K-9 handlers at Newark’s International Airport caught love for each other and got married in the presence of their explosive detection canines.