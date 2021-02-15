Air travel saw spike over past weekend, data shows

FILE - In this June 10, 2020 file photo, Transportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport in Denver. Federal safety officials are investigating people who took part in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol to decide whether they belong on the federal no-fly list. The move is one of several that officials outlined Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Air travel had its busiest weekend in more than a month.

Transportation Security Administration data shows more than 4 million people have passed through airport security since Thursday.

More than 1 million flew on Friday alone.

This spike comes despite warnings from health officials.

If anyone is traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before the trip. They should also be tested again three to five days after the trip and self-quarantine for seven days, even if the test comes back negative.

Airlines have been concerned the CDC might mandate a negative COVID-19 test before any travel, but the agency says it is not considering that at this time.