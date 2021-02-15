Air travel saw spike over past weekend, data shows

Air travel had its busiest weekend in more than a month.
Transportation Security Administration data shows more than 4 million people have passed through airport security since Thursday.
More than 1 million flew on Friday alone.
[TRENDING: 1 dead in Rolls Royce crash | Mom, boyfriend arrested after toddler drowns | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]
This spike comes despite warnings from health officials.
If anyone is traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before the trip. They should also be tested again three to five days after the trip and self-quarantine for seven days, even if the test comes back negative.
Airlines have been concerned the CDC might mandate a negative COVID-19 test before any travel, but the agency says it is not considering that at this time.