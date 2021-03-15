White Castle hiring for new Orlando location

White Castle’s new Orlando location has been highly anticipated and it’s one step closer to opening with the announcement of hiring being underway.

White Castle officials said in a news release the fast-food chain is looking to fill 120 jobs at its up-and-coming location.

“We are humbled by the warm welcome we have received from the Central Florida community and expect to hire outstanding team members when we gear up for our Orlando Castle opening this spring,” said Orlando Operating Partner Francis Nation.

White Castle will be located in southwest Orlando at the new The Village of O-Town West development.

Customers will find indoor and outdoor dining at the 4,567-square foot restaurant which will have two drive-thru lanes.

To apply for a position, visit careers.whitecastle.com.