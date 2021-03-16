Portillo’s Orlando location is ‘almost ready’ but opening date has been delayed again

Portillo’s is opening its first Michigan restaurant in Sterling Heights.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you had March 23 circled on your calendar because Portillo’s was opening in Orlando, then you’re not going to like this update.

The Chicago-style restaurant announced today it would not be opening its doors in a few weeks as anticipated.

Restaurant officials said they are getting closer to opening, but the location needs more time.

“We will not be opening on March 23rd, and we aren’t prepared to announce a new opening date at this time,” an email from a Portillo’s official said. “As the first building to open on a brand-new development, there are a few more items on our to-do list before we can welcome everyone to our beautiful restaurant. Hang in there, Orlando… our Italian Beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, and chocolate cake shakes are almost ready for you.”

This is not the first time the new restaurant has pushed back its opening date.

Portillo’s was first scheduled to open March 2 but that opening was delayed to March 23 during the last day of February.

The Orlando location is the fast-casual chain’s first Central Florida restaurant, making it the third in Florida after Tampa and Brandon.

Portillo’s is known for signature menu items, such as Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake.

The 7,800 square-foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and two covered outdoor patios, officials said.

Also opening in The Village at O-Town West is White Castle, which has started the hiring process for its highly anticipated opening.