Portillo’s delays opening for new Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve been craving Portillo’s Chicago-style food in anticipation of its upcoming Orlando location opening, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

The restaurant announced on its website that the March 2 opening day for The Village at O-Town West location has been delayed.

Portillo’s officials did not share a new opening date.

This is the fast-casual chain’s first Central Florida location, making it the third in Florida after Tampa and Brandon.

Portillo’s is known for signature menu items such as Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and its famous chocolate cake.

The 7,800 square-foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and two covered outdoor patios, officials said.

Central Floridians were able to get an early taste of Portillo’s with its food truck the Beef Bus, but according to its Twitter and Instagram account, there hasn’t been food served on the bus in the area since Feb. 3 and 4.

