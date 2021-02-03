Portillo’s food truck in Orlando for 2 days before new location opens

Correction: Wednesday’s location and time changed after the story was published according to a Portillo’s official.

A Portillo’s restaurant is opening in Orlando in March but until then the Chicago-style eatery will be serving up your favorites from its food truck.

The Portillo’s Beef Bus will be open in Orlando for only two more days and that’s it until its newest location opens, according to the restaurant’s Twitter account.

You can get your fill of Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and cheese fries on Feb 3 and 4.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Portillo’s food truck will at the Residence Inn at 11450 Marbella Palm Court from 12 to 3 p.m.

On Feb. 4, the food truck will be parked outside the upcoming location at 7715 Palm Parkway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m.

Slated to open on Mar. 2 at 10:30 a.m., this Portillo’s location will be the restaurant chain’s third establishment in Florida, with one in Tampa and Brandon.

Portillo’s still has job spots to fill. If interested, click here to apply.